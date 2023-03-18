2,563 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

