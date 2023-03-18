Weaver Consulting Group Acquires Shares of 1,941 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.