Weaver Consulting Group Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

