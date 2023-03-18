Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $184.64 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $199.27.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

