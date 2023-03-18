Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $145.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

