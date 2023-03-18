Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,778,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

