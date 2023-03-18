StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.82 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 24.11% and a negative return on equity of 132.90%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

