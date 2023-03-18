Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.