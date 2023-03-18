Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.