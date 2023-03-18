StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $242.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.