Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

