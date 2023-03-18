Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.65

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 412965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 79,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $2,844,541.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,769 shares in the company, valued at $138,019,271.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $507,392.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,768 shares in the company, valued at $15,270,819.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 79,858 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $2,844,541.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,874,769 shares in the company, valued at $138,019,271.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,105 shares of company stock worth $25,972,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

