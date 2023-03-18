Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Argus

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

