Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.16. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

