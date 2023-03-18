Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of UTMD stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97. The company has a market cap of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.16. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $109.50.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.
