Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,137. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 262,223 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 454,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

