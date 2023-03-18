Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. Value Line has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

