StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

VECO opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

