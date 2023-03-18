Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

