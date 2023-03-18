Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Village Super Market Stock Down 1.3 %
Village Super Market stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at Village Super Market
In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Super Market (VLGEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.