Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Village Super Market stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Village Super Market by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

