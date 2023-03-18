Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 147,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 84,019 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.