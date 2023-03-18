StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Vicor has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,170 shares of company stock worth $1,127,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vicor by 71,481.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 352,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vicor by 1,039.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 170,484 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

