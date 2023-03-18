Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

