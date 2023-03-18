MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 628 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE DKL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

