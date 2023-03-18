MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,006,000 after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.