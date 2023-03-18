MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

