Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.34. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.36 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

