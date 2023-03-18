Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $350.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $578.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.78 and a 200 day moving average of $364.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

