Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Synopsys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Synopsys by 18.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $372.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

