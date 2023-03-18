Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after acquiring an additional 390,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after acquiring an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $207.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.13%.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

