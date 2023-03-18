Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Centene
In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Price Performance
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
