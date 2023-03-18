Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,344 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

