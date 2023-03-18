Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 513 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $76.06 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

