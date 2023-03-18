Wedmont Private Capital Has $379,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

