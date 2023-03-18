Wedmont Private Capital Has $474,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

