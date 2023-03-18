JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 22,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 76,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 72,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPM stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $370.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

