GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.