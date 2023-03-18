Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 947,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,872 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

