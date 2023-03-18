Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $195.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

