Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

