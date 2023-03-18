Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

MDT stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

