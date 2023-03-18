Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

MDT stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.



