HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
