General Partner Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $195.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

