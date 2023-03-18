Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GD opened at $218.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.