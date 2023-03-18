Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.12 and its 200-day moving average is $284.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

