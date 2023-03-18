Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 70 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity

Albemarle Price Performance

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day moving average is $262.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.