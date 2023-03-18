Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $463.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

