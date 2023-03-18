Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.
Envestnet Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
