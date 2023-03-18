VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.59 on Thursday. VOXX International has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 million, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 72,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

