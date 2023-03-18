StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.
Weibo Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ WB opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
