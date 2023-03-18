StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Weibo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ WB opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 362.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

