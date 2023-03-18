StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 1.0 %

VREX stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.35 million. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 465,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,814,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 280,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,818,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

