StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
VREX stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.35 million. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
